Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 40,000 Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.57% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STRE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

