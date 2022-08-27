Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.47 Million Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VII opened at $9.91 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

