Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.97 Million Position in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.70% of ST Energy Transition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NYSE:STET opened at $9.97 on Friday. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.
