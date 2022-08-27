Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.97 Million Position in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.70% of ST Energy Transition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ST Energy Transition I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STET opened at $9.97 on Friday. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get ST Energy Transition I alerts:

ST Energy Transition I Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ST Energy Transition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ST Energy Transition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.