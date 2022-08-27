Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 2.55% of Emerging Markets Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of HORI opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Emerging Markets Horizon Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

