Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.80% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 48.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 929,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,132 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of GVCI stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

