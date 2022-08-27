Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 169,780 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,113,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

