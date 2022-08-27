Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.96

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 54597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

