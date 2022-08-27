Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $352.75 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.19.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

