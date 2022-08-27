Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,779 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after buying an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of Post stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

