Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Trading Down 2.4 %

PBPB opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,482 shares of company stock worth $130,450. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

