Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Down 93.5% in August

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the July 31st total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

XPDB opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 10.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

