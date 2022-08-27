Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.61 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.