Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

