Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.
Privia Health Group Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of PRVA stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Privia Health Group (PRVA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.