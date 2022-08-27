Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

PFIE stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

