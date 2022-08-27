Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.
