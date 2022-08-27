PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,446,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.