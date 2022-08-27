Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.