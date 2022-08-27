R David Spreng Buys 1,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $12,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $509.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.29%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 255,383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

