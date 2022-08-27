Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Monday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

