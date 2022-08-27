Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

