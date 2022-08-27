Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

