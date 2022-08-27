Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

