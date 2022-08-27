Red Dirt Metals Limited (ASX:RDT) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

Red Dirt Metals Limited (ASX:RDT – Get Rating) insider Jiahe (Gower) He purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,986.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Red Dirt Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Western Australia. It holds interests in the Eureka gold project and Warriedar gold project. The company was formerly known as TNT Mines Limited and changed its name to Red Dirt Metals Limited in September 2021. Red Dirt Metals Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

