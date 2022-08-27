RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.
