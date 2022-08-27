Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $207.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $194.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.