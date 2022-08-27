Reviewing Baytex Energy (BTEGF) & Its Rivals

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Baytex Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion $1.29 billion 4.59 Baytex Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.63

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Baytex Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33 Baytex Energy Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 58.21%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61% Baytex Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

