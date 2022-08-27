Reviewing Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 21.97% 12.38% 4.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

3.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.62 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.30 $317.70 million $6.46 6.15

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

(Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, OnCourse Learning, and EduPristine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.