Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.0 %

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

