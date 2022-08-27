RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

RGCO stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Insider Activity at RGC Resources

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.