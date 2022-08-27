RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
RGC Resources Stock Down 0.4 %
RGCO stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
