RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,784.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,805.89 ($21.82), with a volume of 15601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,887 ($22.80).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on RHIM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £837.52 million and a PE ratio of 416.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,992.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,374.60.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Further Reading
