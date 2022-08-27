RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,784.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,805.89 ($21.82), with a volume of 15601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,887 ($22.80).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHIM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £837.52 million and a PE ratio of 416.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,992.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,374.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

