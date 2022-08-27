Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells 18,468.72 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 18,468.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 516,786 shares in the company, valued at 2,346,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 16,967.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

