Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 12,401.55 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 12,401.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,552,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 13,497.42.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34.

RGTI opened at 3.99 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.41.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

