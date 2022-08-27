Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 13,497.42 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 13,497.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 757,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,439,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 12,401.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 3.99 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.25 and a twelve month high of 12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

