Robert W. Baird Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

