Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

ROST opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.