Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.31. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

