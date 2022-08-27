Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

