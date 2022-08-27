Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $215.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

