SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Stock Performance

SciPlay Company Profile

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

