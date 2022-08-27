SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% during the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 110,229 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 220.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

