Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 640,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.