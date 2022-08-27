Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $337,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $262,710,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.22 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

