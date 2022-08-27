Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Decreases By 84.7%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the July 31st total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

ALEAF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Aleafia Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

