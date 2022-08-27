Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Grows By 211.1%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561,475 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

ALSAW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Alpha Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

