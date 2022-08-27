Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Drops By 40.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $34,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 114,900 shares of company stock worth $108,876.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

(Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

