Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Rises By 66.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 31st total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Stock Down 1.0 %

AREB stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.