Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Grows By 243.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 243.4% from the July 31st total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

