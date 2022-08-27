Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 48.9%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the July 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APVO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

