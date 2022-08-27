Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 48.9%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the July 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of APVO opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.
APVO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

