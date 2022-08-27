SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $45.30 on Monday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.94.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

