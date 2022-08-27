Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $9.17.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
